May 28 Sunderland manager Gus Poyet has signed a new two-year contract at the Stadium of Light, ending media speculation about his future.

Poyet took over from Paolo Di Canio in October last year with the club languishing in the Premier League's relegation zone with one point from their opening seven games.

However, the Uruguayan oversaw a dramatic upturn in their fortunes as he guided them to the Capital One Cup final and Premier League survival with a 14th-placed finish after an incredible run of results at the end of the season.

"Stability is absolutely key to long-term and sustained success for any football club, and this new contract gives both the club and me that stability going forward," he told www.safc.com on Wednesday.

"Now it's a different challenge for me and the club and I am relishing the next stage with Sunderland.

"We achieved so much last season, working together - the club and the fans - and we took many good memories from the season. The prospect of creating more of those memories is one which excites me, and now I cannot wait for the next chapter in my career and the history of Sunderland." (Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Mark Meadows)