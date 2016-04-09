Swansea City 1-0 Chelsea

April 9 Gylfi Sigurdsson's 11th Premier League goal of the season led Swansea City to a 1-0 victory over champions Chelsea on Saturday that effectively ended any lingering relegation fears for the Welsh club.

The Iceland midfielder struck in the 25th minute when a cross from lively winger Jefferson Montero fell to him on the edge of the penalty box and Sigurdsson rifled a volley into the bottom corner of the net.

The unmarked Montero should have added a second goal with 15 minutes to go when he nodded over a centre by Sigurdsson from six metres.

Mid-table Chelsea, who were without John Terry, Diego Costa, Eden Hazard, Willian and Gary Cahill, lost for the first time under interim manager Guus Hiddink who had gone 15 league matches without defeat since taking over from the sacked Jose Mourinho. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Pritha Sarkar)