April 3 The battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League is likely to go down to the final game of the season, Swansea City manager Paul Clement has said after his club were held to a goalless draw by fellow strugglers Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Swansea are one point and one place above the drop zone, with Hull City, Middlesbrough and Sunderland occupying the bottom three spots.

"I think it will go right down to the final games of the season, if not the final game," Clement told British media.

"And we have to be well prepared and give our best in every individual game we have."

The point earned by Middlesbrough was their first in four games and Clement said only time would tell whether Swansea would regret not taking all three points at home.

"I do not know if it will be a decent point, I hope so come the end of the season," he added

Clement is hoping leading scorer Fernando Llorente will recover from an ankle injury before they host second-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

"You do miss him because he's a big focal point," he added.

"He has an ankle issue which I'm hoping won't keep him out for very long so Wednesday is achievable but he's still a doubt for the game."

Spurs, who trail leaders Chelsea by seven points, have won their last four league games, while Swansea are unbeaten at home since a 4-0 defeat to Arsenal in January. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )