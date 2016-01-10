LONDON Jan 10 Premier League Swansea City fell victims to the first major giant-killing of the FA Cup third round on Sunday when they lost 3-2 away to League Two (fourth tier) side Oxford United.

There were more than 50 league positions between the clubs but Oxford came from behind to lead 3-1 after Ecuador international Jefferson Montero had put Swansea ahead.

Liam Sercombe equalised from a penalty just before half-time and two goals in 10 minutes soon after the interval from Kemar Roofe put the home side in sight of victory.

Bafetimbi Gomis pulled one back for the Welsh club, who had made 10 changes from their last Premier League game, but Oxford held on. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Clare Fallon)