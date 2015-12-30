Dec 30 Swansea City's three-game unbeaten run in the Premier League has bought the club a little time in their search for Garry Monk's successor, caretaker manager Alan Curtis said ahead of Saturday's clash with Manchester United.

The Swans, who have not named a replacement since Monk was sacked earlier this month, have performed well under 61-year-old Curtis as they picked up their first win in eight games.

"It has probably bought us a little bit of time, if we had lost the four games than obviously there would be a huge amount of pressure on the club to try an appoint a new manager," Curtis told reporters on Wednesday.

"But the results in the last three matches have been good and the performances have been good as well. We have shown a lot of spirit and a lot of character as well as the ability to play the type of game that we want to play."

Despite being the bookmakers favourite to land the job in a permanent capacity, Curtis refused to comment on his future at the club.

"I am quite comfortable with the situation we find ourselves in at the minute. Things can change this week, but it's highly unlikely. I don't need any statement about where we are, we just carry on," Curtis said.

"I am doing what I am paid to do which is preparing the team for the weekend. I will carry on doing that until the situation changes."

Swansea, who are fourth from bottom in the table and just two points above the relegation zone, travel to sixth-placed Manchester United, who are on a eight-game winless run in all competitions, on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)