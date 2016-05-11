May 11 Swansea City manager Francesco Guidolin has signed a new two-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The Italian took over from Garry Monk in January when the club were flirting with relegation, but 21 points from his 13 games in charge has put the Welsh side 11th with one game left.

He had joined on a short-term deal that ran until the end of the season but has now been rewarded with a longer contract.

"Francesco fully deserves the chance to continue his good work into the new campaign," chairman Huw Jenkins said on the club's website (www.swanseacity.net).

"He was prepared to come into the club at such a difficult time and put himself in a pressure situation with the club fighting for survival."

The Swans host fourth-placed Manchester City at the Liberty Stadium in their last game of the season on Sunday, with the visitors needing at least a draw to guarantee a Champions League spot. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar; editing by Ken Ferris)