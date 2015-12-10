(Adds Everton manager quotes)

Dec 10 Assistant manager Pep Clotet and coaches James Beattie and Kristian O'Leary have left Swansea City in the wake of manager Garry Monk's departure.

The management structure for Saturday's Premier League game against Manchester City will be announced in due course, the Welsh club said on their website (www.swanseacity.net) on Thursday.

Monk left on Wednesday following a dismal sequence of one win in 11 league games, a run that has left the Swans one point above the relegation zone.

Former Swans defender Monk took over from Michael Laudrup in February 2014 and in his first full season in charge steered the club to eighth place, their highest-ever finish in England's top-flight.

Everton manager Roberto Martinez sympathized with Monk, who was captain during the Spaniard's time with the Swans, and praised the 36-year-old's achievements at the Welsh club.

"What he has achieved there is nothing short of remarkable. What he achieved last season will be in history for a long time," Martinez told reporters ahead of Saturday's league clash against Norwich City on Thursday.

"I am sure he is going to have a refreshing break period and will be ready to come back.

"Ideally you want to see long-term projects and managers being able to put things into place but it's not a subject of debate."

Martinez also hailed the performance of striker Romelo Lukaku and said only Manchester City's Sergio Aguero can match the impact the Belgian has had on Everton.

Lukaku, who marked his 100th appearance for Everton by scoring his 50th goal for the club, has scored 11 league goals in 15 games this campaign and is only behind Leicester City's Jamie Vardy (14) in the scoring charts.

"He is as good as it gets in the league. Only Sergio Aguero has had a similar impact in the last three years," Martinez said.

"It has been great to see that consistency -- 27 goals in a calendar year is impressive, but we want him to carry on wanting more. At 22, that should be the drive and focus."

Martinez also confirmed the club is not eyeing any business in the January transfer window.

"No. January is not a window we are looking to bring players in unless something happens," he said.

"January is a transitional month in the middle of the season. January for us is to carry on with our continuity." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez/Sudipto Ganguly)