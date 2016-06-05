LONDON, June 5 American investors Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan have completed their takeover of Swansea City, subject to Premier League approval, the Welsh club said on Sunday.

A statement on the Swansea website (www.swanseacity.net) said the investment consortium led by the two businessmen had acquired a "controlling majority" of the shares.

Several existing shareholders would have a smaller stake in and chairman Huw Jenkins, who remains in charge of the day-to-day running of the club in an executive role, will "maintain an ownership stake".

Swansea said the takeover was expected to be fully sanctioned by the Premier League in the coming weeks.

Levien is the managing general owner of Washington-based Major League Soccer side DC United while Kaplan is executive vice-chairman of the Memphis Grizzlies NBA basketball franchise in the United States. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)