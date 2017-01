LONDON Oct 3 Swansea City have sacked their Italian manager Francesco Guidolin and replaced him with American Bob Bradley, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Former Udinese coach Guidolin took over in January and kept the Welsh club clear of relegation but they have struggled this season and are fourth bottom of the table after seven games.

Bradley, 58, is the former United States national team coach. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)