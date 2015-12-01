Dec 1 Swansea City manager Garry Monk needs to wake up to the fact that the club are fighting for Premier League survival, according to former Wales international Iwan Roberts.

After Sunday's 1-0 loss to Liverpool, which left Swansea 15th in the table and four points above the relegation zone, Monk struck a defiant note when asked if they could be dragged into the relegation dogfight.

"He needs to wake up, I think, because they're right in it, they really are," Roberts told the BBC.

"Only Villa in the bottom six have got a worse record in the last 10 games than Swansea. For him to say they're not in a relegation fight - they're four points from the bottom three - they're right in amongst it."

The Swans, who finished eight in the league last season, are in a poor run of form, which has seen them win just one of their last 10 league games and has prompted speculation about Monk's future at the club.

To add to Monk's woes, Swansea host second-placed Leicester City on Saturday before a trip to leaders Manchester City on 12 December. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)