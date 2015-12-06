LONDON Dec 6 Swansea City manager Garry Monk, the latest Premier League manager under pressure, has admitted his club are in "a serious position" after only one win in 11 games since August.

The same may apply to the 36-year-old former Swansea captain, with leading bookmakers making him the odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Saturday's 3-0 home defeat to surprise league leaders Leicester City was their fourth loss in five games and the Welsh club have dropped from fourth after beating Manchester United early in the season to 15th, two points above the relegation places.

"It's a difficult moment for the club," Monk told reporters.

"We need to realise this is a serious situation. We are more than capable of coming through it but you have to look inside yourself and work harder than ever before."

Monk, who was appointed in succession to Michael Laudrup in February 2014 and led the team to eighth place last season, remains confident in his own ability.

"You don't become a bad manager just because you're going through a bad period," he said.

"I feel I'm a better manager than I was at any point last season but results and performances detract from that.

"No-one knows the principles of this club better than myself, I've been through it, but the rest of it is out of my hands." (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Clare Fallon)