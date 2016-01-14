SHOWCASE-Soccer-Mata set to miss rest of season after groin surgery
April 14 Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata is likely to miss the remainder of the season following a groin injury, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
Jan 14 Swansea City manager Alan Curtis said he felt poor refereeing decisions cost his side in Wednesday's 4-2 Premier League defeat by fellow strugglers Sunderland at the Liberty Stadium.
Swansea defender Kyle Naughton was controversially sent off late in the first half for a foul on Yann M'Vila and the Welsh club, one point and one place above the relegation zone, could now appeal.
Jermain Defoe hit a hat-trick for Sunderland with his first goal converted from an offside position.
"I'm disappointed, obviously. The big talking point is the refereeing decisions," Curtis told reporters.
"Unfortunately, the referee got all the major decisions wrong. When the referee makes a huge decision to send a player off... Kyle won the ball clearly."
Swansea, who sacked manager Garry Monk last month, have won only one of their last 11 league games. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)
April 14 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refused to give extra significance to Sunday's Premier League clash at Manchester United, saying his team were just focused on picking up another three points to maintain their lead at the top.