Soccer-Striker Gomis leaves Swansea to join Galatasaray
June 29 French striker Bafetimbi Gomis has left Swansea City to join Turkey's Galatasaray for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League side have said.
June 28 Swansea have parted company with full back Franck Tabanou after reaching an agreement to end the remaining one year of the 28-year-old's contract at the Liberty Stadium.
"The club and Tabanou reached a 'compromise agreement' to end the remaining one year of his contract in order to help the 28-year-old find a new club," Swansea said in a statement.
Tabanou failed to make an impact for the Welsh side, making only three appearance since arriving from Ligue 1 club St Etienne in June 2015.
The former France under-21 international returned to his former club on loan last year before heading out again on a season-long spell in Spain with Granada. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
June 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 1 first leg matches on Wednesday Qualifying Round 1 Wednesday, June 28, first leg Linfield (Northern Ireland) - La Fiorita (San Marino) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Tuesday, June 27, first leg Hibernians (Malta) - FCI Tallinn (Estonia) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) The New Saints (Wales) - Europa FC (Gibraltar) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) Vikingur (Faroe Islands) - Trepca'89 (Kosovo) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)
LONDON, June 28 Prosecutors on Wednesday announced criminal charges against six people including ex-police chiefs over the 1989 Hillsborough soccer stadium crush in which 96 fans died, Britain's worst sporting disaster.