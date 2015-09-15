Sept 15 Swansea City will need to correct "100 things" that went wrong during their 1-0 loss to promoted side Watford on Saturday when they face Everton in the Premier League during the weekend, according to defender Neil Taylor.

The Swans made a strong start to their league campaign picking up eight points from their four games, including a 2-1 win over Manchester United and a 2-2 draw against champions Chelsea, before their loss to the Hornets.

"There were 100 things wrong with the performance (against Watford), we'll analyse that before Everton, but I think we just weren't at it against a Watford side who, like every promoted team, will come at you like they did," the 26-year-old Taylor was quoted as saying by the British media.

"It's difficult to take, but like we've always said, we don't get too high after wins against Manchester United and we don't get too low after defeats like Watford.

"That's the Premier League -- anything can happen. You can get different results, it can happen sometimes. That's not an excuse."

"But we're going to move on and we can still reflect on what has been a good start to the season," added the Wales international.

Eighth-placed Swansea welcome Everton, who are coming off an impressive 3-1 victory over champions Chelsea, to Liberty Stadium on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)