* Spurs beat Swansea 3-1 with treble in the last seven minutes

* Wayne Routledge scored against his former side in the 11th

* Alli equalised in the 88th with his fifth goal in six games

* Son Heung-Min and Christian Eriksen netted in 91st and 94th The The defeat drops Welsh side into the relegation zone

* Swansea are at West Ham United next, Spurs host Watford

SWANSEA CITY 1 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 3

April 5 Tottenham Hotspur produced a spectacular late comeback to beat Swansea City 3-1 with three goals in seven minutes as the clock counted down in their Premeir League clash at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday. Spurs trailed to an early Wayne Routledge goal heading into the 88th minute but strikes in quick succession by Dele Alli, Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen kept Spurs in the title hunt and dropped Swansea into the relegation zone.

Alli struck from close range for his fifth goal in six games in all competitions before Son beat keeper Lukasz Fabianski with a low shot in the 91s. Shell-shocked Swansea were still reeling when Eriksen added the third from close range after 94 minutes.

The late goal-rush was particularly cruel on Swansea, who until then had defended capably after forward Routledge scored against his former side in the 11th minute as they sought their first win over Spurs since 1982.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Tom Hayward)