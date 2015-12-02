Dec 2 Dutch club Utrecht are taking Swansea City to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over the Welsh side's transfer of keeper Michel Vorm to Tottenham Hotspur in 2014.

Utrecht are claiming a sell-on fee for the Dutch international, who they sold to Swansea in 2011 for a reported 1.5 million pounds ($2.3 million), while the Premier League club reject the claim on the grounds that Vorm moved to Spurs on a free transfer.

The matter is scheduled for hearing on Jan. 29, according to the CAS website.

Vorm moved to Tottenham at the same time Wales defender Ben Davies joined Spurs from Swansea in a 10 million pound swap involving midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Swansea say was the swap was separate from Vorm's transfer, but Utrecht are questioning why the keeper, who had two years left on his contract at the time, was given a zero value in the transaction.

World football's governing body FIFA has already dismissed the Eredivisie club's case.

"The transfer of Michel Vorm was conducted and concluded correctly under Premier League rules," a Swansea spokesman was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"It was approved by the Premier League and also FIFA via their TMS (Transfer Matching System).

"While we have been in contact with Utrecht as a matter of courtesy, we will continue to conduct our business in the best interest of our football club and our supporters, and not based on the views of other clubs.

"Unlike some countries abroad, we do not have third party ownership of players in Britain. The club will not be commenting further on this matter."

($1 = 0.6641 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)