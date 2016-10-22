* Swansea and Watford fought out 0-0 draw

* Manager Bob Bradley's first match at home for Swansea

* The American saw his new side carve out best chances

* Sigurdsson came closest, hitting the post for Swans

* Swansea ended streak of four successive Premier League defeats

* Swansea visit Stoke next, Watford at home to Hull

SWANSEA CITY 0 WATFORD 0

Oct 22 New manager Bob Bradley saw his Swansea side end their streak of four successive Premier League defeats with a 0-0 draw against Watford on Saturday in his first home match in charge of the Welsh club.

Yet Bradley, the first American to manage a club in the English game's top flight, must have felt frustrated as his side's effort and intensity failed to bring them the three points their performance merited.

The Swans came closest to breaking the deadlock in the second half when Mike van der Hoorn met Gylfi Sigurdsson's free kick at close range, only for Heurelho Gomes to produce a fine, instinctive save.

Sigurdsson also hit the post for the home side, who have still not won in the Premier League since the opening day of the season and remain second bottom of the table. (Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)