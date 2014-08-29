LONDON Aug 29 Swansea City have signed Nottingham Forest striker James Demetriou on a free transfer, the Premier League side said on Friday.

The 19-year-old has signed a two-year deal and will link up with the under-21 squad at the Liberty Stadium, the club said on their website (www.swanseacity.net).

"It has taken a long time to get sorted but it feels good and I just want to get my head down now and focus on the season ahead," the Australia-born Cyprus under-21 international said.

"My short-term aim is get game time and try to score as many goals as I can, but long-term I want to break into the first-team here and impress the manager (Garry Monk)." (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by John O'Brien)