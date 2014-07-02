Soccer-Defoe back for England at age of 34
LONDON, March 16 Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe was recalled to the England squad at the age of 34 on Thursday ahead of next week's friendly in Germany and a World Cup qualifier at home to Lithuania.
July 2 Swansea City have signed Dutch striker Marvin Emnes from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
Emnes, 26, has secured a three-year deal after spending two separate loan spells at Swansea, in 2010 and last season.
"I'm delighted - I've waited a long time to become a Swansea City player," Emnes told the Swans' website (www.swanseacity.net).
"When I first arrived Swansea were in the Championship and I did well in the month I spent here. Last season I came back and with Swansea in the Premier League it was a good test for me to prove myself."
The Netherlands under-21 international scored once in two starting appearances for Swansea last season. (Writing by Stephen Wood, editing by Alan Baldwin)
PARIS, March 16 When Michael Owen tweeted that Monaco were a "good draw" for Manchester City, the remark raised a few eyebrows in France, and one of the most exciting Ligue 1 teams in years will fear no one when the Champions League quarter-finals draw is made on Friday.
March 16 Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn has been named in Wales' squad for the first time ahead of their World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on March 24.