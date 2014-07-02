July 2 Swansea City have signed Dutch striker Marvin Emnes from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Emnes, 26, has secured a three-year deal after spending two separate loan spells at Swansea, in 2010 and last season.

"I'm delighted - I've waited a long time to become a Swansea City player," Emnes told the Swans' website (www.swanseacity.net).

"When I first arrived Swansea were in the Championship and I did well in the month I spent here. Last season I came back and with Swansea in the Premier League it was a good test for me to prove myself."

The Netherlands under-21 international scored once in two starting appearances for Swansea last season. (Writing by Stephen Wood, editing by Alan Baldwin)