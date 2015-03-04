LONDON, March 4 Swansea City's Bafetimbi Gomis was taken to hospital for tests after needing oxygen on the pitch during the first half of his club's Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

The French striker appeared to faint in the early stages of the game, British media reported, and was treated by medical staff before being taken off on a stretcher.

Gomis seemed to be conscious and communicating with medical staff as he left the pitch.

Former Olympique Lyonnais striker Gomis fainted during training with the French national team in 2009. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)