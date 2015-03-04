(Adds details, quotes)

LONDON, March 4 Swansea City's Bafetimbi Gomis was taken to hospital for tests after needing oxygen on the pitch during the first half of his club's Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

The French striker appeared to faint in the early stages of the game and was treated by medical staff for several minutes before being taken off on a stretcher.

Gomis seemed to be conscious as he left the pitch but for a horrible few minutes the scene looked eerily like three years ago at the same ground when Bolton Wanderers midfielder Fabrice Muamba suffered cardiac arrest in an FA Cup tie and nearly died.

"It's not the first time but it's always a big moment of worry for all the stadium, all the players," Gomis's fellow Frenchman, Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris said.

"Everyone was scared but the most important thing is Bafe is much better now and I hope he will recover well and be involved for the next game."

The former Olympique Lyonnais striker has suffered incidents of fainting before in his career, one during a training session with the French national team in 2009.

Swansea manager Garry Monk confirmed that Gomis had gone to hospital for checks.

"Bafetimbi Gomis is fine. He went to hospital as a precaution but he is fine. That's the main thing," he said.

"Bafetimbi Gomis is fine. He went to hospital as a precaution but he is fine. That's the main thing," he said.

"He just needed a minute but he was talking when he came off the pitch. We understand his history. He has had all the tests but it's just part of life for him."