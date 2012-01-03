LONDON Jan 3 Premier League newcomers
Swansea City have made their second signing of the January
transfer window with Iceland international midfielder Gylfi
Sigurdsson joining on loan from Bundesliga club Hoffenheim.
Sigurdsson, 22, who previously played for Swansea manager
Brendan Rogers at Reading, has joined on loan until the end of
the season, Swansea and Hoffenheim said on their official
websites.
Swansea climbed to 11th in the standings after winning 2-0
at Aston Villa on Monday and Sigurdsson joins Rory Donnelly, a
promising 19-year-old striker from Northern Ireland side
Cliftonville, as a new arrival at the Liberty Stadium.
Hoffenheim manager Ernst Tanner told his club's official
website (www.achtzehn99.de): "Gylfi missed a large part of
pre-season with an injury and it was hard for him coming back
into the first team when he did.
"We hope that he can accumulate the necessary match practice
during this loan spell and find the form he showed when he first
arrived here."
