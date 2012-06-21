June 21 Former Danish international Michael
Laudrup conceded on Thursday he knew very little about Swansea
City before he agreed to take over as manager of the Premier
League club.
"I didn't know so much about Swansea," Laudrup told a news
conference. "When I heard about their interest in me I had to do
a lot of digging to see what kind of football they play.
"They play the way I like to play and the club's philosophy
is very much the same as mine and that is one of the main
reasons why I'm here."
Laudrup believes he is perfectly suited to continue the
stylish football the Welsh club adopted under predecessor
Brendan Rodgers before he took charge at Liverpool this month.
"It's always the club that points out the philosophy and
then you have to pick the manager," said the Dane.
"The people I talked to were very positive about Swansea.
People said, 'Michael, it would be a good club for you'," added
the former Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Ajax Amsterdam
forward.
"The club had a fantastic season last year and did very well
to finish 11th. The second season is always difficult at the
highest level but we have to find new targets."
Laudrup, 48, was a stylish player who won 104 caps for
Denmark and is widely recognised as his country's finest
footballer.
He won four titles in a row during his spell at Barcelona
and it was the Spanish club's footballing approach that Swansea
tried to emulate in their debut campaign in the Premier League
last season.
Laudrup, who quit as coach of La Liga club Real Mallorca in
September, will be making his first foray into English soccer
management.
"There is no doubt about his standing as one of the game's
greatest footballers but we also see the qualities he has as a
manager," said Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins.
"I'm confident Michael will prove a fantastic acquisition
who will help keep this football club moving forward."
