June 21 Former Danish international Michael Laudrup conceded on Thursday he knew very little about Swansea City before he agreed to take over as manager of the Premier League club.

"I didn't know so much about Swansea," Laudrup told a news conference. "When I heard about their interest in me I had to do a lot of digging to see what kind of football they play.

"They play the way I like to play and the club's philosophy is very much the same as mine and that is one of the main reasons why I'm here."

Laudrup believes he is perfectly suited to continue the stylish football the Welsh club adopted under predecessor Brendan Rodgers before he took charge at Liverpool this month.

"It's always the club that points out the philosophy and then you have to pick the manager," said the Dane.

"The people I talked to were very positive about Swansea. People said, 'Michael, it would be a good club for you'," added the former Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Ajax Amsterdam forward.

"The club had a fantastic season last year and did very well to finish 11th. The second season is always difficult at the highest level but we have to find new targets."

Laudrup, 48, was a stylish player who won 104 caps for Denmark and is widely recognised as his country's finest footballer.

He won four titles in a row during his spell at Barcelona and it was the Spanish club's footballing approach that Swansea tried to emulate in their debut campaign in the Premier League last season.

Laudrup, who quit as coach of La Liga club Real Mallorca in September, will be making his first foray into English soccer management.

"There is no doubt about his standing as one of the game's greatest footballers but we also see the qualities he has as a manager," said Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins.

"I'm confident Michael will prove a fantastic acquisition who will help keep this football club moving forward." (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by John Mehaffey)