LONDON Oct 19 Swansea City manager Garry Monk risks punishment from the FA after accusing referee Michael Oliver and Stoke City winger Victor Moses of cheating in his team's 2-1 Premier League defeat at the Britannia Stadium on Sunday.

Oliver awarded Stoke a penalty just before halftime when Moses went to ground after what appeared to be minimal contact from Swansea's Angel Rangel.

He had given Swansea a penalty nine minutes before that after Stoke defender Ryan Shawcross grappled with Wilfried Bony.

Bony scored from the spot and Charlie Adam converted Stoke's penalty to make it 1-1 in the 43rd minute before a Jon Walters header secured all the points for the hosts in the second half.

Monk, 35 and the youngest manager in the Premier League, could hardly conceal his anger.

Asked if he blamed the referee or the player, Monk told Sky Sports: "He (Moses) should be punished for diving. It was a clear dive which is cheating. He has cheated the ref, and the ref has cheated us in terms of giving a decision that never was.

"It is a poor, poor decision and it has cost us at a vital time, coming up to halftime. We should have been coming in 1-0 up and its a different game plan for us then in the second half.

He told the BBC Moses should be "ashamed of himself" and punished for his role in helping Stoke win a penalty.

Monk, whose team are without a win in five league games after they were second in the table at the end of August, added: "Moses should be done for diving. He cheated us."

When asked if he feared his comments may land him in trouble Monk added: "What have I said wrong? I haven't said anything wrong, I haven't called anyone names, it's not slanderous."

Stoke manager Mark Hughes told Sky Sports: "I heard him say my player was a cheat which is unacceptable.

"He is obviously upset. We have to come in here 20 minutes after the game (and talk) about what has gone on and sometimes you just have to bite your tongue and maybe that will come from experience.

Monk added: "The penalty against us is a disgrace. It's a disgraceful decision. It was not a penalty in a million years. The problem I have with it now is that a lot of match-changing decisions are constantly going against us.

"I have spoken to the referees association and (referees chief) Mike Riley about it and I don't hear anything from Mike Riley which I find is poor leadership.

"The whole thing is beginning to mount up now and becoming a very worrying situation.

"Today's was a disgraceful decision. I looked straight at their bench and they could not even believe he had given a penalty so that tells you everything." (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)