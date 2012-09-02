LONDON, Sept 2 Premier League high flyers
Swansea City will be without left back Neil Taylor for the rest
of the season after the Wales international suffered a broken
ankle during Saturday's 2-2 home draw with Sunderland, the club
has confirmed.
Taylor, who played for Britain in the Olympics, was carried
off on a stretcher after 20 minutes and underwent surgery on his
ankle which suffered a triple break and a dislocation.
"The surgeons worked hard on Neil's injury last night and
did a very good job," Swansea's head physio Kate Rees told the
club's website (www.swanseacity.net/). "He is comfortable and
the surgeons are happy with the operation.
"While he should make a full recovery, the extent of the
injury means Neil is likely to miss the rest of the season."
Swansea, who are beginning their second campaign in the
Premier League after an impressive debut last season, have
collected seven points from their opening three games.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)