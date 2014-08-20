Soccer-Leicester appoint Shakespeare as manager for the remainder of season - club
March 12 Premier League champions Leicester City confirmed on Sunday that Craig Shakespeare will continue as manager until the end of the season.
LONDON Aug 20 Swansea City have signed Argentina defender Federico Fernandez from Napoli for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old centre back, who has 26 caps for his country and made four appearances at the World Cup where Argentina reached the final, signed a four-year deal with the Welsh club after passing his medical on Monday.
His move is subject to international clearance but the club say they expect the player to go straight into the squad for Saturday's league fixture at home to newly-promoted Burnley, following their opening day win at Manchester United last weekend.
Fernandez was part of the Napoli team that won the Coppa Italia last season and played in both of their Champions League and Europa League campaigns.
Injury meant he missed both legs when the Italian side knocked his new club out of the Europa League in the round of 32 in the previous campaign. (Reporting By Sam Holden)
March 12 An injury to Harry Kane marred Tottenham Hotspur's party as they marked their last FA Cup tie at their White Hart Lane home with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall to book their place in a loaded semi-final line-up on Sunday.
March 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 6th Round matches on Sunday 6th Round Sunday, March 12 Tottenham Hotspur - Millwall (III) 6-0 (halftime: 2-0) Saturday, March 11 Arsenal - Lincoln City (V) 5-0 (halftime: 1-0) Middlesbrough - Manchester City 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Next Fixtures (GMT): 6th Round Monday, March 13 Chelsea v Manchester United (1945)