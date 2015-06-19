Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON, June 19 Swansea City have signed St Etienne left back Franck Tabanou on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Friday.
The 26-year-old French defender made more than 100 appearances for Ligue 1 side Toulouse before enjoying two seasons with St Etienne.
"I wanted to come to Swansea because I believe we are the perfect match," Tabanou told the club's website (www.swanseacity.net).
"I was particularly impressed with the manager because he knew everything about me. I was also touched by the fact that he said I was a top signing for Swansea."
Swansea, who finished eighth in the Premier League last season, signed Ghana forward Andre Ayew from Olympique de Marseille on a free transfer last week. (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".