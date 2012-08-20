Aug 20 Premier League side Swansea City have
agreed a fee for Celtic's South Korea midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng.
The 23-year-old Ki, capped 47 times by his country, has been
with the Scottish champions since 2010.
"It will be unfortunate to lose a talented player but that's
been our strategy at the club now for the last two or three
years," Celtic manager Neil Lennon was quoted as saying on the
BBC's website (www.bbc.co.uk) on Monday.
"We cultivate players then move them on. We feel it's good
business."
Ki was one of South Korea's best performers as they won an
Olympic bronze medal at the recent London Games.
(Writing by Tom Bartlett, Editing by Mark Meadows;
mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:;
mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7933)