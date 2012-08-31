Aug 31 Spain international Pablo Hernandez has
joined Swansea from La Liga side Valencia for a club-record fee
of 5.55 million pounds ($8.82 million), the Premier League club
said on Friday.
The 27-year-old winger, who played under current Swans
manager Michael Laudrup at Getafe, signed a three-year contract.
"He has played a lot of games in the Champions League games
in the last three seasons and made his debut in the national
team," Laudrup told the club's official website
(www.swanseacity.net).
"I am looking forward to working with him again; he is a
good player with the right mentality."
($1 = 0.6296 British pounds)
(Reporting by Josh Reich)