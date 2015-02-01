LONDON Feb 1 After a month in which they lost their top goalscorer and suffered two demoralising defeats, Swansea City manager Garry Monk was happy to get back to basics with a surprise 1-0 win at Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

A stunning Jonjo Shelvey goal seven minutes from time handed the Welsh club victory at the St Mary's Stadium after they had withstood heavy pressure from fourth-placed Southampton, who dominated large parts of the game.

Swansea captain Ashley Williams' superb double-goalline clearance from two Sadio Mane strikes in the dying moments of the game to maintain their lead epitomised the dogged spirit of the visitors.

It was their first league win since Dec.26 and came after a tough January in which striker Wilfried Bony joined champions Manchester City, leaders Chelsea thumped them 5-0 at their own Liberty Stadium and they crashed out of the FA Cup with a loss at second tier Blackburn Rovers.

Monk said his team were tactically perfect to overcome high-flying Southampton and ensure a better start to February.

"We frustrated them in the first half, then we went for the three points in the second. And what a goal by Jonjo Shelvey - that's a goal worthy of winning any game," Monk told a news conference.

"I'm happy with the three points after what has been a difficult month for us. We spoke about getting back to basics in the week, and we executed the plan very well.

"We've been in a difficult moment, especially in the last two games (against Chelsea and Blackburn). We didn't show the commitment we've shown all season. But today was a very committed performance.

"There are periods in a season when you have to adapt. We've played some fantastic football this season, but you have to adapt sometimes, and we did that ever so well today."

Victory moved Swansea to ninth in the table with 33 points. They host Sunderland next in the league on Saturday. (Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Mark Meadows)