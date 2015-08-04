Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
Aug 4 Swansea City midfielder Ki Sung-yueng hopes his side can repeat last season's opening-day shock when they face champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this weekend.
Ki scored in the win over Manchester United on the first day of last season as Swansea went on the finish a creditable eighth in the Premier League.
"We had the perfect start last year which set us up for the rest of the campaign," the 26-year-old South Korean international was quoted as saying on Swansea's website (www.swanseacity.net).
Ki is aware of the enormity of the task at hand against Jose Mourinho's side.
"It's going to be tough, but hopefully we can do the same again," Ki said. "Our preparation has been good over the last six weeks. We've trained very hard and everyone is ready to go.
"Chelsea are the defending champions -- and worthy champions at that," he added.
"We know we will have to be at our very best to come away with a positive result, but we have shown in the past what we can do on our day." (Reporting by Shravanth V in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".