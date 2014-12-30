LONDON Dec 30 Swansea City midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has been charged with violent conduct following an incident in their Premier League match with Liverpool, the Football Association (FA) said in a statement on Tuesday, .

The charge, which could lead to a three-match ban, came after the FA examined footage from Monday's match in which Shelvey caught Liverpool's Emre Can with a flailing arm.

The incident was unseen by referee Andre Marriner.

Shelvey had said on Twitter that he did not intentionally elbow the Liverpool player in the 4-1 defeat at Anfield and he was defended by his manager Garry Monk.

"I don't think it was an intentional elbow at all and the referee was perfectly placed," Monk told reporters on Tuesday.

"No-one had a better view of the incident than him. He felt it didn't warrant any more action and the game went on."

