Aug 10 Jonjo Shelvey's display in Saturday's 2-2 draw against champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge has convinced Swansea City manager Garry Monk that the midfielder can earn a recall into the England squad.

Monk, who criticised the 23-year-old for a perceived lack of commitment last December, was impressed with Shelvey whose pass cut Chelsea's defence open to send Bafetimbi Gomis on the run that led to the equalising penalty.

The manager revealed he had held a meeting with the former Liverpool player, his father and agent in an attempt to motivate him.

"He's a young player, which you forget about because he looks older. But he has talent. His technical ability is excellent," Monk was quoted as saying in British media reports.

"I said a few things last season to see what reaction I might get and I'm glad to say I got the right reaction He did it at the end of last season and has done it again."

Monk said motivation and consistency would be key to Shelvey's return to the England team, for whom he made one senior appearance back in 2012.

"He's a great lad, keep him motivated and he can produce his best football like he did against Chelsea," Monk said.

"It would be nice to have an English international at Swansea. I am just focusing on the group at Swansea, what will be will be," the manager added.

"He realises how serious it is at this level and what type of player he can be, it's alright me wanting it for him but he has to want it for himself." (Reporting By Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)