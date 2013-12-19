Soccer-Goalkeeper Gordon pens new three-year deal at Celtic
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
Dec 19 Swansea City goalkeeper Michel Vorm is to undergo surgery on a long-term knee injury, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
"The Swans had hoped the Dutch keeper would battle through until January, but after suffering more problems against Norwich City last Sunday, it was decided that the injury could not be managed any longer," the club said on their website (www.swanseacity.net).
The length of time Vorm will be sidelined will not be clear until after the operation.
Vorm, who has played 14 times for the Netherlands, is likely to be replaced by German Gerhard Tremmel in Swansea's starting line-up.
The Welsh club, who play Everton on Sunday, also said Leon Britton and Chico Flores are expected to return to training this week after injury lay-offs.
Britton missed the last five matches with a broken toe while Flores, who was suspended for the Norwich match, hurt his knee in a Europa League match with St Gallen. (Writing By Josh Reich; Editing by John O'Brien)
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.