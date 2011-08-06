MANCHESTER, England Aug 6 Swansea City have agreed a fee with Dutch club Utrecht for goalkeeper Michel Vorm, the Premier League newcomers said on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Vorm, named in the Netherlands squad to face England in a friendly at Wembley next week, is in the process of agreeing personal terms with the Welsh club who said the transfer fee was around 1.5 million pounds ($2.5 million).

"He's the Dutch number two, and I think it says it all that we can attract a player of that calibre," Swansea manager Brendan Rodgers said on the club website (www.swanseacity.net).

"We hope that we can get that completed in the next few days. If we end up doing the deal that gets him in then it would be fantastic for the club."

Vorm was understudy to Maarten Stekelenburg in the Netherlands squad who finished runners-up to Spain in last year's World Cup in South Africa.