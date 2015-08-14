Aug 14 Swansea City midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng will be assessed in training later on Friday to determine if he is fit enough to face Newcastle United at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Ki limped off before half time after injuring his hamstring during the Swans' 2-2 draw with champions Chelsea in their Premier League opener last weekend.

But a scan earlier this week revealed that the 26-year-old South Korean captain did not suffer any serious damage, according to manager Gary Monk.

"It was disappointing for Ki, but it's not a serious injury," Monk was quoted as saying by the South Wales Evening Post.

"He'll be back on the training field on Friday. Whether that'll be too soon for the game we'll judge then.

"Ki's a very fit professional. He looks after himself so it wouldn't surprise me if he's ready for the game."

Defender Jordi Amat could also make the squad after recovering from a broken metatarsal suffered at the end of last season.

Monk was also upbeat about the fitness prospects of Ecuadorian international Jefferson Montero, who was also withdrawn at Stamford Bridge.

"He's fine -- we just brought him off as a precaution," the manager said.

"He was cramping up at that point because he'd been running so hard. He deserved a little break.

"With explosive players there's always that risk and that was a little bit in my mind when I made the decision to bring him off because it's a long season," he added. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)