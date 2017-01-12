Soccer-Watford sign striker Zarate from Fiorentina
LONDON, Jan 25 Watford have signed striker Mauro Zarate to a two-and-a-half-year deal from Italian side Fiorentina, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
LONDON Jan 12 Graham Taylor, the former England football manager, has died at the age of 72, according to media reports on Thursday.
Taylor, who had a playing career with Grimsby Town and Lincoln City, was a successful manager in English football's top flight with Watford and Aston Villa.
He was best known, though, for his turbulent reign as England manager between 1990 and 1993 when he was widely criticised for failing to take the national team to the 1994 World Cup finals.
After further spells as manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Watford for a second time and Aston Villa, he made a successful career in the media and became a much-loved figure within the game following the ridicule he had occasionally faced as England boss. (Reporting by Ian Chadband)
Jan 25 Southampton's Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk may be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after injuring his ankle in Sunday's 3-0 Premier League win over Leicester City.
Jan 25 Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.