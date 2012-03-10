(Corrects date in penultimate para to 2005)
* FA wants goal-line technology as soon as possible
* QPR's Hughes says timing of statement laughable
* Bolton manager sympathises with opposite number
LONDON, March 10 LONDON, March 10
The FA repeated its call for goal-line technology on
Saturday after Queens Park Rangers became the latest team to
suffer from a clear case of human error in their Premier League
defeat at Bolton Wanderers.
The west London club were denied a goal in the 20th minute
of their relegation clash when Clint Hill's close-range header
was well over the line before being clawed out by Bolton keeper
Adam Bogdan.
Referee Martin Atkinson and his assistant Bob Pollock failed
to award a goal to QPR, whose sense of grievance would have been
heightened by a look at the TV replays which showed the ball had
travelled about two feet over the line.
To make matters worse QPR ended up losing 2-1 - a result
that plunged them into the relegation zone.
FIFA president Sepp Blatter had always been against
goal-line technology but recently relaxed his stance and the
world governing body will decide in July which technology will
be used in further trials.
The FA has long campaigned for technology to assist
officials - a subject that gained momentum after England's Frank
Lampard had a goal denied against Germany in the 2010 World Cup
finals after his shot hit the bar and bounced over the line.
"Following last week's meeting of IFAB (International
Football Association Board) the FA would like to reiterate our
strong desire to see goal-line technology introduced as soon as
possible," Saturday's FA statement said.
"The FA has been a leading proponent of goal-line technology
for many years. We will continue to press for its introduction
once further independent testing is complete later this year, so
that anyone wishing to introduce the technology is able to do so
at the earliest possible opportunity."
POOR PERFORMANCES
QPR boss Mark Hughes rued the point his side were denied at
the Reebok Stadium and had little sympathy for the officials who
failed to spot Hill's goal.
"The laughable thing is the FA have come out and said they
are all for goal-line technology within an hour of the game
finishing, I think that's absolutely ludicrous, trying to
protect the poor performances of the officials that they supply
us," he said. "It's a joke."
"Goal-line technology should come in, but until it comes in,
do the job you're supposed to do, which is check whether the
ball goes over the line.
"You can't hide behind the fact there isn't goal-line
technology to cover up a poor performance by the officials
supplied."
Even Bolton manager Owen Coyle sympathised with Hughes,
despite his side benefiting from a clear error.
"Nobody is a bigger advocate of goal-line technology than
myself, we had one this year against Chelsea when Kevin Davies
scored a goal that wasn't given," he told Sky Sports.
"We saw what happened with England in the World Cup. I can
totally understand how Mark will be feeling."
There have been several high-profile cases of so-called
"ghost goals" when the ball crosses the line but is deemed not
to have done so by the officials, who are often unsighted.
One of the most memorable occasions was Tottenham Hotspur
midfielder Pedro Mendez's lob against Manchester United in 2005
that was dropped at least a yard over the line by Roy Carroll
but the goal was not given.
Bolton were also victims in the 1997-98 season when they
were denied a goal in a 0-0 draw against Everton when Gerry
Taggert's header was six inches over the line -- a result that
ultimately cost them their top flight status and saved Everton.
(Editing by Alan Baldwin and Ken Ferris; To query or comment on
this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)