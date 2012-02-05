Feb 5 England manager Fabio Capello
disagrees with the Football Association's decision to strip John
Terry of the national team captaincy, the Italian said on
Sunday.
The FA took the step after the Chelsea defender was sent to
trial in July charged with racially abusing Queens Park Rangers
defender Anton Ferdinand in a Premier League game in October.
"I do not agree with the decision to take the armband off
Terry. He can't be punished until he is judged by the relevant
authorities (the court)," Italian Capello told a Rai broadcast
in his home country.
The FA had made it clear that the decision to strip Terry of
the captaincy ahead of Euro 2012 in June had been made by
chairman David Bernstein and the board, not Capello.
Any public disagreement between Capello and the FA would be
highly embarrassing for England. The FA has not commented.
In making the decision last week, the English governing body
said: "The board has discussed the matter in detail and has
collectively decided it is in the interests of all parties that
John has the responsibilities of captaincy removed at this time.
"This decision has been taken due to the higher profile
nature of the England captaincy, on and off the pitch, and the
additional demands and requirements expected of the captain
leading into and during a tournament."
Terry previously had the armband taken away from him by
Capello after allegations about his private life but he was
restored to the captaincy a year later.
No replacement skipper has been named. Rio Ferdinand,
Anton's brother who stepped in last time and is Terry's
long-term England central defensive partner, has said he does
not want to be captain again.
Capello, who steps down after Euro 2012, has always said the
England job would be his last before retirement but told Rai
that there had been contact with Inter Milan in recent years but
none from previous club AS Roma.
