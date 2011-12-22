LONDON Dec 22 John Terry will come face
to face with a largely hostile soccer public for the first time
since being charged with alleged racist abuse when he skippers
Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday
(2000 GMT).
The 31-year-old England captain was charged with a racially
aggravated public order offence by the Crown Prosecution Service
on Wednesday following an altercation with Queens Park Rangers
defender Anton Ferdinand during a Premier League match at Loftus
Road in October.
He has been ordered to appear at West London magistrates'
court on Feb. 1 and will plead not guilty after strenuously
denying the allegations over the last two months.
He is sure of an extremely hostile reception in a
highly-charged atmosphere at White Hart Lane, where he has been
sent off for Chelsea twice in the last five seasons.
Terry's case made the front and back pages of most of
Thursday's papers, with some supporters' groups calling for him
to be stripped of the England captaincy and the Kick It Out
anti-racist campaign "saddened" by Chelsea's "blanket support"
for their player.
Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas, however, said he believed
Terry had the mental strength to cope with the stress of the
case which is why he will be playing against Spurs in Thursday's
bearpit atmosphere.
"John has told me he is in the right frame of mind to play
and has shown fantastic commitment to the team," said
Villas-Boas.
"His performances have been good and I don't doubt his
integrity as a person.
"He represents this club to a maximum level and we're very
grateful to have a player of his quality in our team, in what he
represents in terms of history and achievements at the club.
"We know exactly his human values and personality, so we
will support him whatever happens."
Terry responded to Wednesday's charge by saying: "I am
disappointed with the decision to charge me and hope to be given
the chance to clear my name as quickly as possible.
"I have never aimed a racist remark at anyone and count
people from all races and creeds among my closest friends.
"I will fight tooth and nail to prove my innocence. I have
campaigned against racism and believe there is no place for it
in society."
Tottenham have warned fans that stewards will adopt a "zero
tolerance" policy towards abuse of Terry and will be wearing
headcams to record the crowd.
Matches between Spurs and Chelsea are often played against a
backdrop of seething ill-feeling from both sets of fans, with
the stakes even higher than usual on Thursday as Spurs start the
game in third place in the table, one position and two points
better off than Chelsea with a match in hand.
Chelsea enjoyed a 32-match unbeaten league run against Spurs
home or away for 16 years from December 1990 to March 2006, but
Spurs are now unbeaten at home by Chelsea for five league
matches since November 2006.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)