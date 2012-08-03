Aug 3 Chelsea captain John Terry has denied a
Football Association charge of racially abusing Queens Park
Rangers' Anton Ferdinand following their verbal exchange during
a Premier League match last October.
The former England captain, who was last month found not
guilty of racially abusing Ferdinand in a criminal trial at the
Westminster Magistrates' Court, has requested a personal
hearing.
The FA investigation into Terry began last year but was
halted once it became a criminal matter. It was restarted once
the court case concluded.
"John Terry has today denied an FA charge of using abusive
and/or insulting words and/or behaviour, which included a
reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race, towards
Queens Park Rangers' Anton Ferdinand," said a statement on the
FA website (www.thefa.com).
"The Chelsea player has requested a personal hearing, the
date of which will be set in due course. During this period John
Terry remains available to play for England."
Terry was stripped of the England captaincy by the FA
because of the allegations which in turn triggered the
resignation of manager Fabio Capello.
Terry was selected by Capello's replacement Roy Hodgson for
last month's Euro 2012 tournament.
