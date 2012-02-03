(Refiles to clarify source is British media)

LONDON Feb 3 John Terry has been stripped of the England captaincy, British media reported on Friday.

The Chelsea centre back is awaiting trial after pleading not guilty on Wednesday to a charge of racially abusing Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand during a Premier League match in October.

