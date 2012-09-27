Soccer-Vardy denies role in Ranieri sacking
LONDON, Feb 25 Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy has denied he was involved in the sacking of manager Claudio Ranieri nine months after the Italian led his team to the Premier League title.
LONDON, Sept 27 Chelsea captain John Terry was banned for four matches for racially abusing Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand, the English FA said on Thursday.
Terry had denied an FA charge that he racially abused Ferdinand in a Premier League match last October, for which he was acquitted in a criminal case in July. (Edited by Mark Meadows)
LONDON, Feb 25 Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy has denied he was involved in the sacking of manager Claudio Ranieri nine months after the Italian led his team to the Premier League title.
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 17 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 16 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 15 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 14 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 11 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 10 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
LONDON, Feb 25 Brighton and Hove Albion eased back to the top of the Championship on Saturday after their 3-0 victory over Reading took them back ahead in their season-long, see-saw battle with Newcastle United at the summit of England's second-tier league.