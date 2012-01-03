NEW DELHI Jan 3 England captain John
Terry's representatives plan to take legal action after a
blurred picture resembling the player was used in India's
anti-smoking campaign, a local newspaper reported on Tuesday.
"We have reviewed this matter with our client and have today
instructed solicitors to take appropriate action," Keith Cousins
of Elite Management was quoted as saying in the Indian Express
after the picture of a bare-chested man appeared on cigarette
packets above the slogan 'Smoking kills'.
An advertising agency official denied the picture was of the
Chelsea central defender.
"The health ministry of the government has already issued a
clarification on the issue, saying it has got nothing to do with
John Terry," the official from the Directorate of Audio and
Visual Publicity, who asked to remain anonymous, said by
telephone.
"It was purely a piece of artistic imagination and I don't
know why an issue is being created."
Terry, 31, is due to appear in a British court on Feb. 1 to
face a charge of racially abusing Queens Park Rangers defender
Anton Ferdinand in a Premier League match in October. He denies
the charge.
