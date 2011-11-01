LONDON Nov 1 British police have launched an
investigation into allegations that Chelsea captain John Terry
racially abused Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand
during a Premier league match at Loftus Road last month.
"Police were notified of an incident on Sunday 23rd of
October involving alleged racial abuse. This is currently being
investigated by officers from Hammersmith and Fulham," the
Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Tuesday.
Terry has strenuously denied making a racist comment to
Ferdinand, younger brother of the England captain's long-time
international team mate Rio.
Terry was in Belgium on Tuesday where Chelsea play Racing
Genk in a Champions League group match although he was not in
the starting lineup.
(Reporting by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ken Ferris;
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)