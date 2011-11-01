LONDON Nov 1 British police have launched an investigation into allegations that Chelsea captain John Terry racially abused Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand during a Premier league match at Loftus Road last month.

"Police were notified of an incident on Sunday 23rd of October involving alleged racial abuse. This is currently being investigated by officers from Hammersmith and Fulham," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Terry has strenuously denied making a racist comment to Ferdinand, younger brother of the England captain's long-time international team mate Rio.

Terry was in Belgium on Tuesday where Chelsea play Racing Genk in a Champions League group match although he was not in the starting lineup. (Reporting by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)