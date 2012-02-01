Soccer-Tottenham defender Rose to see specialist after knee scan
LONDON, Feb 3 Tottenham Hotspur's England defender Danny Rose will see a specialist on Monday after suffering a knee injury that could sideline him for several weeks.
LONDON Feb 1 England soccer captain John Terry pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to a charge of racially abusing opponent Anton Ferdinand during a Premier League match in October.
A lawyer spoke on behalf of Chelsea's Terry who did not attend the hearing at London's Westminster Magistrates Court in person. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic)
LONDON, Feb 3 Jose Mourinho wants to see more of his Manchester United players scoring goals to take some of the burden off striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the club pushes for a top-four finish.
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.