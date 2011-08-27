MANCHESTER, England Aug 27 Carlos Tevez is poised to remain at Manchester City after his family returned to the north of England, manager Roberto Mancini said on Saturday.

The striker had been seeking a move to be closer to his children in Argentina but a transfer to Brazil's Corinthians fell through.

"His family is here now. Now that his family is here I think that he can stay," Mancini told reporters.

"I think this is a good moment for this club. Carlos is one of the best players that we have."

City signed Atletico Madrid's Sergio Aguero as a replacement for Tevez but the world's richest club look set to end the August transfer window with both of them and a plethora of other attacking options including new recruit Samir Nasri.

The 27-year-old Tevez, who played as a substitute in a 3-2 win at Bolton Wanderers last Sunday, had prompted interest from Inter Milan but a high transfer fee has meant a lack of firm offers and he is likely to stay at the Premier League outfit.

"He is not fit, he has only worked for two weeks," Mancini added. "But I think with the good players that arrive in this team, after we won the FA Cup last year, they can try to think next year we can win the title.

"I think Carlos can play also next year."

