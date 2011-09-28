LONDON, Sept 28 Manchester City striker Carlos
Tevez has denied he refused to play in Tuesday's Champions
League Group A match against Bayern Munich, media reports said
on Wednesday.
"There was some confusion on the bench and I believe my
position may have been misunderstood," the 27-year-old Argentine
international said in a statement, according to Sky Sports.
Manager Roberto Mancini said the unsettled striker was
"finished" as a Manchester City player after refusing to go on
as a second-half substitute in the English side's 2-0 defeat.
However, a contrite Tevez insisted he had not defied the
manager's orders.
"I would like to apologise to all Manchester City fans, with
whom I have always had a strong relationship, for any
misunderstanding that occurred in Munich," he continued.
"They understand that when I am on the pitch I have always
given my best for the club. In Munich on Tuesday, I had warmed
up and was ready to play.
"This is not the right time to get into specific details as
to why this did not happen. But I wish to state that I never
refused to play.
"Going forward, I am ready to play when required and to
fulfil my obligations."
