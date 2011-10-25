(Corrects sterling conversion in para 9)
* Argentine in five separate breaches of contract
* Tevez warned by club about future conduct
LONDON, Oct 25 Striker Carlos Tevez was fined
four weeks' wages by Manchester City on Tuesday after being
found guilty of misconduct during last month's Champions League
tie at Bayern Munich.
City said in a statement, following a disciplinary hearing
that took place on Friday, that the Argentine international had
committed five separate breaches of contract.
They included "an obligation to participate in any matches
in which the player is selected to play ... when directed by a
club official".
After the 2-0 defeat at Bayern, furious manager Roberto
Mancini told reporters Tevez had refused his request to go on as
a second-half substitute.
The player denied the accusation, saying he had not been
asked to go on but to warm up and he felt he had already warmed
up sufficiently.
There had been widespread media speculation Tevez might
never play for City again under Italian Mancini but the player's
adviser also said there was mis-translation at the time of the
incident.
On Tuesday the disciplinary panel suspended Tevez for two
weeks but the ban was deemed to have already been served in the
fall-out from the Bayern match.
Tevez's career has been marked with controversy though few
have doubted his commitment on the field.
He joined City from Manchester rivals United in 2009 on a
five-year deal. According to media reports he is earning 150,000
pounds ($239,563) a week.
Tevez was also given a written warning over his future
conduct on Tuesday and City have written to the Professional
Footballers' Association for ratification of the fine.
The player has 14 days to lodge an appeal.
Big-spending City, who have a five-point lead at the top of
the Premier League after crushing Manchester United 6-1 at Old
Trafford on Sunday, are owned by Sheikh Mansour and are
recognised as the richest club in world football.
($1 = 0.626 British Pounds)
(Writing by Tom Pilcher, editing by Tony Jimenez/Dave Thompson)