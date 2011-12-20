LONDON Dec 20 Transfer talks between
Manchester City and AC Milan over Carlos Tevez appear to be
heading for stalemate after coach Roberto Mancini on Tuesday
again ruled out loaning the Argentine striker to the Serie A
side.
Manchester City are expected to meet AC Milan chief
executive Adriano Galliani on Thursday, a source close to the
club said, but neither team appears to be willing to change
their stance over a permanent deal.
"We're not going to take him outright, we're offering a free
loan with the right to buy in June," Galliani told Italian press
on Monday.
But Mancini on Tuesday said this was unacceptable and
indicated the Premier League leaders will take a tough stance on
the issue.
"We want Carlos to come back and play football and the best
solution for us is to sell him. We can't let him leave on loan,"
he told reporters.
The former Inter Milan manager also said it set a bad
precedent for City to allow key players to go out on loan deals.
"But when we want to sell them, they have to go on loan.
This is not good. It is not correct for the other players.
"Manchester City paid Carlos a lot of money for three years.
It is correct that if one club, it could be Milan, Juventus,
PSG, Inter, want him, they pay Carlos for his value. This is
correct."
The meeting between the clubs was expected to take place in
Manchester after Galliani told Italian media on Monday that he
will be travelling there to discuss the move after fighting off
competition from French side Paris St Germain.
"On Thursday we have an appointment with Manchester City for
Tevez but it will probably not be the decisive one to conclude
negotiations," Galliani said.
"The player wants to come to us and not PSG (Paris St
Germain) and we hope City accept the offer."
Speculation about the future of the former Boca Juniors,
West Ham United and Manchester United player has been rife since
his public fall out with Mancini.
City fined Tevez four weeks wages, which was later reduced
to two for refusing to come off the bench to play in a Champions
League match against Bayern Munich on Sept. 27.
Mancini subsequently offered Tevez an olive branch if he
apologised but then shut the door on a possible return after the
player missed training and returned to his homeland without the
club's permission.
AC Milan have been vocal in their pursuit of Tevez but
appear unable to match the valuation put on the striker signed
by City from Manchester United for 25.0 million pounds ($38.83
million) in July 2009.
Tevez has not played a match for City since a League Cup
win over Birmingham City on Sept. 21.
($1 = 0.6439 British pounds)
(Reporting By Drazen Jorgic, editing by Justin Palmer)